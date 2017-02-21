Tarrant-County 14 mins ago 6:02 p.m.Hotel planned for Fort Worth's Cultural District
The 12-story, 200 room hotel would be built at 3300 Camp Bowie Blvd. It would be a 4-star luxury hotel with dining and on-site retail, operated by Illinois-based Heart of America Group. The $47 million project would open in 2019, pending approval of a plan including tax incentives by Fort Worth City Council.
