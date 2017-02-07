Suspects in Fort Worth killing arrested at junior college in Tyler

Two men accused in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager last month have been arrested in Tyler, where they attend junior college. Cedric Ladarius Richardson, 20, and Keoddrick Polk, 19, both of Fort Worth, face capital murder charges in the Jan. 16 death of Breon Robinson, 17. Polk was taken into custody Jan. 23 by U.S. marshals as he walked to class, while Richardson was arrested last week at an off-campus apartment, the station reported.

