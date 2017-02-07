Suspects in Fort Worth killing arrested at junior college in Tyler
Two men accused in the killing of a Fort Worth teenager last month have been arrested in Tyler, where they attend junior college. Cedric Ladarius Richardson, 20, and Keoddrick Polk, 19, both of Fort Worth, face capital murder charges in the Jan. 16 death of Breon Robinson, 17. Polk was taken into custody Jan. 23 by U.S. marshals as he walked to class, while Richardson was arrested last week at an off-campus apartment, the station reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|7 hr
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|18 hr
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Mon
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Feb 4
|UNIONBALLS
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC