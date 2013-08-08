Sale of Champions is the best known, but what about the other 10 cattle sales?
Rylee Barber of Channing shows a Hereford that was sold at auction Sunday for $75,000 at the Fort Worth Stock Show. The money from the sale will benefit the Hereford Youth Foundation of Texas.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14)
|Jan 28
|wntonoy
|6
|Homicide? Quick Sak
|Jan 27
|Zearl
|3
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Jan 27
|Wesley Shaw
|8
|g.e. ft worth.
|Jan 26
|GEerie
|1
