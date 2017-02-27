Remembering Van Cliburn

Enthusiastic greeters reach over barriers to join hands with Texas pianist Van Cliburn in front of New York City's City Hall on May 20, 1958 during the civic reception for the 23-year-old artist who won international acclaim in a Moscow competition. Van Cliburn is pictured at his home in Fort Worth, Texas, May 3, 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.