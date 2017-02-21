Record heat, elevated fire danger expected Thursday in DFW
It's forecast to easily pass the current record high temperature for this date, 86 degrees in 1933, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Wind speed will increase in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
