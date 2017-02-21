Rain chances return to North Texas, a...

Rain chances return to North Texas, again Monday, again Tuesday

There are chances of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next three days in Tarrant County, according to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. There's only a slight chance of rain Sunday for Fort Worth as most of the rain will be to the east of the city.

