Police identify Arlington officers in fatal traffic stop shooting

Cpl. Elise Bowden, a mother of eight and a grandmother, remains hospitalized at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, recovering from injuries she suffered after a suspect ran over her twice, police said. She was conducting a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Tavis Crane, had active warrants for his arrest, an Arlington police news release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.