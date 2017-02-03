Police identify Arlington officers in fatal traffic stop shooting
Cpl. Elise Bowden, a mother of eight and a grandmother, remains hospitalized at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, recovering from injuries she suffered after a suspect ran over her twice, police said. She was conducting a traffic stop at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at the 1700 block of Spring Lake Drive when she noticed the driver, Tavis Crane, had active warrants for his arrest, an Arlington police news release said.
