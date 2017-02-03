Police ask for the publica s help finding Dairy Mart armed robbery suspect
Police are looking for a suspect that fired a gun over a store clerk's head and then left with $300 from the store's cash register. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday the suspect walked into the Dairy Mart, 5529 James Ave., and acted as though he were going to make a purchase, a news release the Fort Worth Police Department said.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|Txgirl
|284
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|g.e. ft worth.
|Thu
|Laid off
|2
|Trains are coming
|Thu
|Laid off
|12
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Wed
|Eric Trotter
|9
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Jan 27
|tobygrace
|85
