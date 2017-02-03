Police ask for the publica s help fin...

Police ask for the publica s help finding Dairy Mart armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect that fired a gun over a store clerk's head and then left with $300 from the store's cash register. Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday the suspect walked into the Dairy Mart, 5529 James Ave., and acted as though he were going to make a purchase, a news release the Fort Worth Police Department said.

