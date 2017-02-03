Organization continues fight against sickle cell anemia
Central Texas Sickle Cell Anemia Association opened its doors to help people in the community battle the disease, and even though their founder recently passed, the organization plans to continue their legacy of helping the community heal. Sickle cell anemia is a blood disorder in which blood cells that should be doughnut-shaped are shaped like a sickle.
