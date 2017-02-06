Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio
Officer William Martin and Chief Joel Fitzgerald discuss the officer's handling of the Rock Garden Trail incident during a Jan. 6 meeting. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz talks about President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch on Monday at the Southwest Agriculture Issues Summit in Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|7 hr
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|11 hr
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Feb 4
|UNIONBALLS
|14
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 3
|Txgirl
|284
|billys automotive
|Feb 3
|mark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC