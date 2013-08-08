Officer a does not trusta FWPD to investigate leaked bodycam video

Officer a does not trusta FWPD to inv...

5 hrs ago

Bodycam footage and cell phone video show the controversial arrest of a Fort Worth mother and her daughters after she called police to deal with a neighbor who had allegedly put his hands around her 7-year-old son's neck. Officer William Martin was suspended by Fort Worth PD for 10 days.

