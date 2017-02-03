Now, U.S.-Australian tension? Make diplomacy great again
Tom Schieffer was the U.S. ambassador to Australia in the grim years after 9-11, when America's most loyal ally immediately rushed to our aid. So you can imagine his chagrin last week, reading how a new U.S. president griped out the Australian prime minister by phone, hung up early calling it his "worst call by far" and then wrote that the countries' refugee agreement is "dumb."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|g.e. ft worth.
|Sat
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Sat
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Sat
|UNIONBALLS
|14
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|Txgirl
|284
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 1
|Eric Trotter
|9
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC