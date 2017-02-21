No chance of snoozing through this Fort Worth Symphony concert
The energy quotient was exceptionally high at Friday night's concert of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra . A new piece from Colombia tested the sonic limits of Bass Hall, there were thunderous peals generated by Saint-Saens' "Organ Symphony," and even the relatively more restrained Dvorak cello concerto was not lacking in forceful fortissimos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Gas XXX
|1,130
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|4 hr
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Sat
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC