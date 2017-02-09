New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes In Fort Worth
A school zone has been established at the Jane Justin School on Collier Street from Texas Street to Lancaster Street. There is also a new school zone for Daggett Montessori on West Jessamine Street from Lipscomb Street to Hemphill Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Donna0129
|285
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Tue
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 7
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Feb 6
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Feb 6
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC