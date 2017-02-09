New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes...

New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes In Fort Worth

A school zone has been established at the Jane Justin School on Collier Street from Texas Street to Lancaster Street. There is also a new school zone for Daggett Montessori on West Jessamine Street from Lipscomb Street to Hemphill Street.

Fort Worth, TX

