New Rochelle Partners With Buxton's C...

New Rochelle Partners With Buxton's Consumer Analytics to ID Top Retailers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Pelham Daily Voice

The City of New Rochelle has teamed up with Fort Worth, Texas-based analytics firm Buxton to help identify potential retailers prime for relocation to the city as part of its ambitious redevelopment plan currently underway. Buxton's advanced consumer analytics will evaluate the best potential retailers for the community based on the shopping and dining habits of its residents, according to a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 min Bobjones555 1,115
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) 7 hr Karen Davis 24
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Wed You must be blind af 11
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Tue Sanny Da Bull Gra... 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Tue Steve Cullen 10
Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15) Tue Eric Trotter 25
Sgt mike Tue Looking 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC