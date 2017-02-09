New execution date scheduled for Fort Worth man who killed 89-year-old
A Tarrant County judge set a new execution date Thursday for a man convicted of killing an 89-year-old Bell Helicopter retiree in 2004. Tilon Lashon Carter, 37, was scheduled to be put to death Tuesday but received a stay of execution Friday on a legal technicality.
