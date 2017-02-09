New execution date scheduled for Fort...

New execution date scheduled for Fort Worth man who killed 89-year-old

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Tarrant County judge set a new execution date Thursday for a man convicted of killing an 89-year-old Bell Helicopter retiree in 2004. Tilon Lashon Carter, 37, was scheduled to be put to death Tuesday but received a stay of execution Friday on a legal technicality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08) 14 hr toady 17
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Thu NeedPhartss 1,087
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Wed Donna0129 285
guard hill drive slant eyees Tue meatcleaver666 1
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 7 Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) Feb 6 Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... Feb 6 Charlie 2
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,036 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC