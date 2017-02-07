New Charter School to Open on Fort Wo...

New Charter School to Open on Fort Worth's East Side

Read more: NBC Dallas

The International Leadership of Texas is expanding. The charter school group will grow this fall from 10 to 17 campuses around the state.

