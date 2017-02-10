Neiman Marcus, Fort Worth, Texas

Neiman Marcus blends a modern, luxurious design with state-of-the art technology and amenities at The Shops at Clearfork, a new open-air center in Fort Worth, Texas. Alamo Architects took special care to ensure the exterior of store drew upon the surrounding area's natural features and climate.

