Nearly 15,200 Fort Worth students missed class on a A Day Without Immigrantsa
In Dallas, students at Moises E. Molina High School were among those to walk out of class and rally in the parking lot Feb. 16 to support "A Day Without Immigrants." Delilah Gutierrez, 10, left, holds a sign during a protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to crack down on immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC