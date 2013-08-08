Most-wanted sex offender has ties to ...

Most-wanted sex offender has ties to North Richland Hills, Fort Worth

Authorities have raised the reward for tips that lead to a most-wanted sex offender with ties to North Texas. Mark Timothy McBride, 59, was convicted in Tarrant County in 2006 on three counts of indecency with a child and sexual contact for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls.

