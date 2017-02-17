Mike Manning to retire as Weatherford Chief of Police
Chief Manning has served in law enforcement for 39 years with eight years of service as the Weatherford Chief of Police. Before Weatherford, he spent 31 years of service with the Fort Worth Police Department.
