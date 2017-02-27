Meteor over Weatherford caught on pol...

Meteor over Weatherford caught on police dash camera

15 hrs ago

A Weatherford police officer saw the meteor about 9 p.m. in Weatherford, near the Parker County Courthouse. Phillip Turner's 2015 encounter with Fort Worth police outside an east-side police substation is having a far-reaching impact after the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals this month used Turner's case to clear up any question that videotaping or filming police activities is protected by the First Amendment.

