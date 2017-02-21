Mardi Gras celebration at Rahr Brewery

Leon Bridges' parents marvel at their son's whirlwind rise to fame and his ability to stay true to himself in the process Next Door has updated their dinner menu, and an item that is sure to get your attention is the Loaded Bun Burger. The popular saloon, which is famous for bartenders who dance on the bar, opened Wednesday night in the West 7th area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.