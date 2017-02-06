Man stabs Daiquiri Daddi owner, cook after he and son thrown out
Police were searching for a man and questioning his son Monday after two people were stabbed and hospitalized at a southwest Fort Worth cafe Sunday night. The man, about 50 years old, and his son, 25-30 years old, became intoxicated and caused a disturbance at Daiquiri Daddi Cafe, 6220 Hulen Bend Blvd., about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Brad Perez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|57 min
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
|Trains are coming
|Feb 4
|UNIONBALLS
|14
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Feb 3
|Txgirl
|284
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 1
|Eric Trotter
|9
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC