Man stabs Daiquiri Daddi owner, cook after he and son thrown out

Police were searching for a man and questioning his son Monday after two people were stabbed and hospitalized at a southwest Fort Worth cafe Sunday night. The man, about 50 years old, and his son, 25-30 years old, became intoxicated and caused a disturbance at Daiquiri Daddi Cafe, 6220 Hulen Bend Blvd., about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, said Fort Worth Police Department spokesman Brad Perez.

