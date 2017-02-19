Looking for love? You'll find it in '...

Looking for love? You'll find it in 'Who Am I This Time?' at Circle Theatre

Sometimes in life, there are second chances. If you missed celebrating Valentine's Day or, if you simply want to extend the festivities, you have time to get romantic with the regional premiere of Aaron Posner's Who Am I This Time? , a play that blends three Kurt Vonnegut Jr. stories with a connecting thread about a couple's journey of love.

