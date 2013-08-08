LightCatcher Winery up for sale, along with its scenic view
LightCatcher Winery & Bistro, one of Tarrant County's first wineries and tasting rooms, is on the market along with the 4-acre site and reception room in hills northwest of downtown Fort Worth. The 15-year-old winery and tasting room will remain open while up for sale at an asking price of $1.1 million, according to the online real estate listing .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|g.e. ft worth.
|2 hr
|Laid off
|2
|Trains are coming
|2 hr
|Laid off
|12
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|20 hr
|Eric Trotter
|9
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08)
|Jan 28
|down with the rooms
|29
|Missing Man - Brandon Lawson 8/8/2013 (Jul '14)
|Jan 28
|wntonoy
|6
|Homicide? Quick Sak
|Jan 27
|Zearl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC