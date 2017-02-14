Leaders of American Airlines pilots' ...

Leaders of American Airlines pilots' union blast CEO

Support from labor unions was critical when Doug Parker's US Airways forced a merger with American, but now the CEO of the world's biggest airline is under fire from unions unhappy about pay that lags rates at rival Delta. Leaders of the pilots' union say they have lost confidence in the ability of Parker and senior executives to lead the airline.

