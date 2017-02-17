Kung Fu Saloon coming to Fort Worth

Kung Fu Saloon , the Austin-based bar and arcade mini-chain that also has a location in Uptown Dallas, recently signed a lease to move in near the corner of Morton and Foch streets, not far from a roster other popular bar/restaurants including Reservoir , Varsity Tavern , Whiskey Garden , Landmark and many more . Kung Fu Saloon features vintage video games such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat, plus skeeball and foosball.

