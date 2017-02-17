JWC Spring Show is a hot ticket in Cowtown

Back in 1957 when Fort Worth Woman's Club member Pat Vinsant had the idea for the Junior Woman's Club to do a variety show, little did she dream that 60 years later the show would be an annual spring tradition for the women's group and a highly anticipated community event. This year's 60th anniversary show, "Some Like it Cool a The Hottest Ticket in Cowtown!," is set for March 3 and 4 at the W.E. Scott Theatre.

