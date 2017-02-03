James Robison, Trumpa s prayer warrior, wishes president would a start tweeting Proverbsa

But most of all, Robison, a onetime critic who has spent nearly a year counseling and advising Trump, prays for wisdom. He knows the brash New York businessman and former reality TV star continues to stun many with a leadership style some cheer and others label reckless, as he stirs up controversy on a daily basis over everything from the way he interacts with leaders of other countries to directives he signs to change federal government policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.