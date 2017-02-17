Jacqueline Craig supporters continue ...

Jacqueline Craig supporters continue to protest in Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

About 150 people attending a march and rally sponsored by the Faith and Community Leaders United in Fort Worth gathered at the steps of the Tarrant County Courthouse on Saturday. Speakers encouraged marchers to remain peaceful and vote in the upcoming municipal elections on May 6. Speakers also emphasized their continued support for Jacqueline Craig.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri WetPhartzs 1,118
The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08) Feb 16 Karen Davis 24
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12) Feb 15 You must be blind af 11
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 14 Sanny Da Bull Gra... 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Feb 14 Steve Cullen 10
Paschal High School Girls of the 80's (Jun '15) Feb 14 Eric Trotter 25
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. NASA
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,895 • Total comments across all topics: 278,986,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC