Interstate 35W work nearly done north of Loop 820 in north Fort Worth
A specially designed conveyor belt is helping workers move 150,000 tons of fill dirt across the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W near 28th Street without perpetually stopping traffic, as shown Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. The project north of Loop 820 is substantially complete, but south of 820 work is expected to continue for about another year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC