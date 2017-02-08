IKEA Proposes Plans for Fort Worth Store to Open Summer 2019 as Third ...
IKEA Proposes Plans for Fort Worth Store to Open Summer 2019 as Third Dallas-Fort Worth-Area IKEA Store and Sixth in State )--IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, has submitted a proposal to the City of Fort Worth, Texas for the Swedish company's third Dallas-Fort Worth-area store and sixth in the state. Pending necessary approvals and agreements, construction of an IKEA Fort Worth could begin Spring 2018, with an opening Summer 2019.
