IKEA Proposes Plans for Fort Worth Store to Open Summer 2019 as Third Dallas-Fort Worth-Area IKEA Store and Sixth in State )--IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, has submitted a proposal to the City of Fort Worth, Texas for the Swedish company's third Dallas-Fort Worth-area store and sixth in the state. Pending necessary approvals and agreements, construction of an IKEA Fort Worth could begin Spring 2018, with an opening Summer 2019.

