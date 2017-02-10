Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort W...

Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Located on the double cul-de-sac eastern end of Briarhaven Road, the home at 4316 Briarhaven Road features an expansive lot which measures a commanding 140-feet in width. Although the facade of the unassuming 1960's ranch-style home may not seem stylish, the pieces fit together nicely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 16 hr Many pharts 1,106
News Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11) Fri Schertz resident 6
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Fri TXCUTIE73 286
News Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08) Thu toady 17
guard hill drive slant eyees Feb 7 meatcleaver666 1
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 7 Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) Feb 6 Texas Phart 250
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,797,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC