Grand Prairie woman found guilty of i...

Grand Prairie woman found guilty of illegal voting

6 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Tarrant County jury found a Grand Prairie woman guilty Wednesday on two counts of illegal voting, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, was found guilty of voting in the November 2012 election and May 2014 GOP primary runoff in Dallas County knowing she wasn't a U.S. citizen, the Star-Telegram reported.

