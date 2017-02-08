Grand Prairie woman found guilty of illegal voting
A Tarrant County jury found a Grand Prairie woman guilty Wednesday on two counts of illegal voting, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, was found guilty of voting in the November 2012 election and May 2014 GOP primary runoff in Dallas County knowing she wasn't a U.S. citizen, the Star-Telegram reported.
