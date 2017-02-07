Grand Prairie woman accused of voter ...

Grand Prairie woman accused of voter fraud goes on trial

A woman accused of lying to Tarrant and Dallas county voter registration officials and illegally voting in 2012 and 2014 admitted knowing that she was ineligible to vote, prosecutors said Tuesday during her trial in Fort Worth. Rosa Maria Ortega, 37, of Grand Prairie is accused of committing voter fraud in the November 2012 general election and the May 2014 Republican primary runoff in Dallas County "when she knew she was not a United States citizen, " according to a Tarrant County grand jury indictment.

