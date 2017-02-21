Got $2.9 million? You can buy Selena Gomeza s Fort Worth house

If you can scrape $2.9 million in change off of your dresser top or car trays, you can buy a Fort Worth home owned by Grand Prairie-bred singer-actress Selena Gomez. Real-estate site Candy's Dirt reports that the home, in the hilly, gated Montserrat community off Loop 820 in far southwest Fort Worth, has "has been marketed most discreetly because of her famous name and security concerns."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.