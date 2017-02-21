Got $2.9 million? You can buy Selena Gomeza s Fort Worth house
If you can scrape $2.9 million in change off of your dresser top or car trays, you can buy a Fort Worth home owned by Grand Prairie-bred singer-actress Selena Gomez. Real-estate site Candy's Dirt reports that the home, in the hilly, gated Montserrat community off Loop 820 in far southwest Fort Worth, has "has been marketed most discreetly because of her famous name and security concerns."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|16 hr
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC