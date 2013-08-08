Going for broke: Students pretty up their pigs for the show ring
Mason Pape, 15, returned to his FFA show team's row of pens in the Swine Barn with a white ribbon and a smile Thursday. His 7-month-old market-ready Berkshire pig had just taken third in its class in the Fort Worth Stock Show's junior barrow division, capping off the long morning with a win.
