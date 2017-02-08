FWSO to premiere music of Aesopa s fables at bilingual concert
If music is the language of love, then some Fort Worth kindergartners will have an extra-sweet Valentine's Day, whether they communicate in English or Spanish. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will give a world-premiere performance of music from Aesop's fables by local composer Till Meyn as part of its Kinderconcerts series Tuesday and Wednesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Donna0129
|285
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|22 hr
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Tue
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Texas Phart
|250
|Organization continues fight against sickle cel...
|Mon
|Charlie
|2
|g.e. ft worth.
|Feb 4
|Independent
|3
|general electric new locomotive plant in fort w...
|Feb 4
|Freedomofspeech
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC