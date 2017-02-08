FWSO to premiere music of Aesopa s fables at bilingual concert

If music is the language of love, then some Fort Worth kindergartners will have an extra-sweet Valentine's Day, whether they communicate in English or Spanish. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will give a world-premiere performance of music from Aesop's fables by local composer Till Meyn as part of its Kinderconcerts series Tuesday and Wednesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church.

