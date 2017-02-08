FWSO to premiere music of Aesopa s fa...

FWSO to premiere music of Aesopa s fables at bilingual concert

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

If music is the language of love, then some Fort Worth kindergartners will have an extra-sweet Valentine's Day, whether they communicate in English or Spanish. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will give a world-premiere performance of music from Aesop's fables by local composer Till Meyn as part of its Kinderconcerts series Tuesday and Wednesday at Arborlawn United Methodist Church.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 3 hr Donna0129 285
guard hill drive slant eyees 22 hr meatcleaver666 1
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Tue Vincent The Chin ... 1
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) Mon Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... Mon Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Feb 4 Freedomofspeech 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,929 • Total comments across all topics: 278,683,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC