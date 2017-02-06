Fort Worth Symphony launches campaign to raise $3 million in three years
The symphony has received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the Amon G. Carter Foundation and has launched a campaign called "Play Your Part: 3 Steps to $3 Million Challenge." The Carter foundation will match $500,000 per year for the next three years, resulting in a potential $3 million in new revenue for the FWSO.
