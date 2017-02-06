Fort Worth Symphony launches campaign...

Fort Worth Symphony launches campaign to raise $3 million in three years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The symphony has received a $1.5 million challenge grant from the Amon G. Carter Foundation and has launched a campaign called "Play Your Part: 3 Steps to $3 Million Challenge." The Carter foundation will match $500,000 per year for the next three years, resulting in a potential $3 million in new revenue for the FWSO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07) 10 hr Texas Phart 250
News Organization continues fight against sickle cel... 14 hr Charlie 2
g.e. ft worth. Feb 4 Independent 3
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... Feb 4 Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming Feb 4 UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Feb 3 Txgirl 284
billys automotive Feb 3 mark 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC