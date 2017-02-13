Fort Worth school district policy would target achievement gap

A proposed policy meant to ensure that minority students get the same chances of academic success as white students is set to be voted on Tuesday by Fort Worth school trustees. "This is about the equitable distribution of resources and equitable access to opportunity," said Trustee Ashley Paz, who represents District 9. The proposed racial and ethnic equity policy is separate from the district's existing nondiscrimination policy , which protects students from discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin, disability or "any other basis prohibited by law."

