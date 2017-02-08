Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce no-billed by grand jury
A Tarrant County grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce in a shooting last year, district attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan confirmed. He was chasing two car-chase suspects - Ed McIver and his son, Ed McIver Jr. - into a wooded area of west Fort Worth when he was shot multiple times.
