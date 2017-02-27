Fort Worth ISD passes immigration 'welcoming and safe' resolution Read Story Todd Unger
In a unanimous vote on Tuesday night, the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees approved a resolution aimed at alleviating fears in the district's largely Hispanic student body. The measure is mostly symbolic, and ensures Cowtown's public schools are an environment "...safe, welcoming and inclusive for all students and all families, regardless of their immigration status."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|13 hr
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC