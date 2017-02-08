Fort Worth hair salon owner is steamed after exchange with Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders is known for his disheveled hair, but he likely won't be calling LaRonda Hunter's salons in Fort Worth, Texas, for a shampoo appointment anytime soon. Hunter, a small-businesswoman who owns five Fantastic Sam's Salons in Fort Worth, questioned Sanders during Tuesday night's Obamacare debate with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a 90-minute-long substantive discussion by the two runners-up in the presidential primaries.
