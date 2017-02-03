Fort Worth family speaks out after ch...

Fort Worth family speaks out after child's choking death at school Read Story Bradley Blackburn

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A Fort Worth family believes the death of a 5-year-old girl at her elementary school from choking could've been prevented. Pre-K student Belen Maldonado choked Thursday on food during lunch at Worth Heights Elementary School, her family said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
general electric new locomotive plant in fort w... 9 hr Freedomofspeech 1
Trains are coming 9 hr UNIONBALLS 14
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 18 hr Txgirl 284
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Fri VanPhartzz 1,086
g.e. ft worth. Thu Laid off 2
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Wed Eric Trotter 9
News Raid Nets 5 Illegal Gambling Operations (Oct '08) Jan 28 down with the rooms 29
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,790 • Total comments across all topics: 278,550,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC