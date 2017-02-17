Fort Worth design professionals open ...

Fort Worth design professionals open new shops

Two Fort Worth women - design professionals with more than 32 years' combined experience making other people's spaces and places gorgeous - recently have fulfilled their own dreams of opening retail businesses. Here's the scoop on Leslie Distler's Feathers and Christina Phillips' Park + Eighth, two new shops in distinctive Fort Worth neighborhoods.

