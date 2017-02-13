Fort Worth Chorale concert has its he...

Fort Worth Chorale concert has its heart in the right place

Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas got a jump on Valentine's Day on Sunday with a concert of heartfelt music at the Kimbell Art Museum's Piano Pavilion. The 23-member choir, formerly known as Schola Cantorum , explored love's joys and pains with a well-chosen batch of tunes that spanned more than seven centuries, presented in themed sets of up to four numbers: "Love's Promise," "Love's Beauty" and "Love All Jazzed Up."

