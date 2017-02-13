Fort Worth Chorale concert has its heart in the right place
Fort Worth Chorale of Schola Cantorum of Texas got a jump on Valentine's Day on Sunday with a concert of heartfelt music at the Kimbell Art Museum's Piano Pavilion. The 23-member choir, formerly known as Schola Cantorum , explored love's joys and pains with a well-chosen batch of tunes that spanned more than seven centuries, presented in themed sets of up to four numbers: "Love's Promise," "Love's Beauty" and "Love All Jazzed Up."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|FewPhartss
|1,108
|Best BBQ in San Antonio: Rudy's "Country Store"... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Schertz resident
|6
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Fri
|TXCUTIE73
|286
|Man Drowns During Party At Lake Benbrook (May '08)
|Feb 9
|toady
|17
|guard hill drive slant eyees
|Feb 7
|meatcleaver666
|1
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 7
|Vincent The Chin ...
|1
|Strange & Unusual - Cross-dressing Teen in Texa... (Apr '07)
|Feb 6
|Texas Phart
|250
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC