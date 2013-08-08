Fort Worth authorities investigate explosion in plumbing truck downtown
The fire department received multiple reports of a loud explosion about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in a Plumbco Services, Inc. truck parked near the 600 Block of Jones Street, near Sundance Square, Lt. Kyle Falkner said.
