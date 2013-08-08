Fort Worth attracted 8.8 million visitors last year in booming tourism market
The Fort Worth Convention & Visitor's Bureau has booked the largest convention ever in its 51-year history, an event that will bring thousands of youth to the city beginning in a few years, the agency's top executive said Wednesday. Bob Jameson, president and chief executive, told a sell-out crowd of more than 750 people attending the agency's 4th annual meeting, that the National Beta Club, the largest independent, nonprofit educational youth organization, will start meeting in Fort Worth in 2020.
