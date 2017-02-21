Fort Worth actor steps into Elvisa blue suede shoes for new CMT series
A collection of music heavyweights: Ike Turner , Johnny Cash Elvis Presley at the wheel , Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis . The cast of "Sun Records" includes, from left, Carl Perkins , Jerry Lee Lewis , Johnny Cash , Elvis Presley and Ike Turner .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Tue
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Review: Ray's Tint Shop (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|You must be blind af
|11
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 14
|Sanny Da Bull Gra...
|2
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Feb 14
|Steve Cullen
|10
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC